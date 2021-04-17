Condo near Pinnacle Bank Arena sells for $1 million, a Lincoln record

Holly Buss couldn't quite believe it when she ran the numbers on a downtown condo unit she was listing and realized a seven-figure price was appropriate.

"I shocked myself," said the Woods Bros. Realty agent.

She also shocked plenty of her real estate peers, more than a few of whom questioned her sanity.

But Buss was vindicated last month when she completed what appears to be the first million-dollar sale of a condo unit downtown -- or anywhere else in the city, for that matter.

The two-bedroom, 3½-bath condo in the Option Rowhouse building at Eighth and R streets sold for $1,050,000, which is believed to be a record sale price for a condo in Lincoln. The likely previous high was the $975,000 paid in 2015 for former Husker Ndamukong Suh's condo in the Hobson Place building at Canopy and Q streets.

Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said he couldn't find any evidence of another unit selling for more than $1 million.

Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln, said he could find no evidence of another condo unit ever selling for seven figures, either.