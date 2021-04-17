Condo near Pinnacle Bank Arena sells for $1 million, a Lincoln record

Holly Buss couldn't quite believe it when she ran the numbers on a downtown condo unit she was listing and realized a seven-figure price was appropriate.
"I shocked myself," said the Woods Bros. Realty agent.
She also shocked plenty of her real estate peers, more than a few of whom questioned her sanity.
But Buss was vindicated last month when she completed what appears to be the first million-dollar sale of a condo unit downtown -- or anywhere else in the city, for that matter.
The two-bedroom, 3½-bath condo in the Option Rowhouse building at Eighth and R streets sold for $1,050,000, which is believed to be a record sale price for a condo in Lincoln. The likely previous high was the $975,000 paid in 2015 for former Husker Ndamukong Suh's condo in the Hobson Place building at Canopy and Q streets.
Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said he couldn't find any evidence of another unit selling for more than $1 million.
Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln, said he could find no evidence of another condo unit ever selling for seven figures, either.
"When I search 'sold,' 'condominium' and a price range of $1,000,000 and above -- that is the only sale that shows up," Fischer said in an email. "That tells me we have not had another condo that has sold for $1 million -- at least through the (multiple listing service)".
Fischer said his research shows there have only ever been five $1 million condo sales in Omaha.
Lincoln will soon top that mark.
Tam Allan, one of the developers of the 20-story Lied Place Residences building at 11th and Q streets, said six units in the building already are under contract for $1 million or more. A seventh, on the 19th floor, currently is listed for sale at $1,055,700.
Allan said the $1 million-plus units are on the upper floors of the building and range from 2,100 square feet to 3,100 square feet.
Those sales will close and become final once the building is completed, likely sometime in the fall.
Buss said that in her case, location and amenities were big factors in the $1 million sale price. The four-level unit is just up the street from Pinnacle Bank Arena and has an attached two-car garage and its own private elevator, two things that aren't available in most downtown condos.
It also comes with a number of high-end amenities, including a top-floor entertainment area with an outdoor terrace offering views of both the arena and Memorial Stadium.
Buss said the same forces that are driving home prices to record levels across Lincoln, namely a lack of inventory and low interest rates, are causing prices to spike in the condo market.
There's also strong demand from both young professionals and empty-nesters, she said.
The Downtown Lincoln Association said in a recent report that there were only 114 new condo units added to the downtown area between 2010 and 2020. During that same period, there were more than 1,200 traditional rental apartments and more than 1,100 student-focused apartments added downtown.
That lack of condo inventory has helped to greatly boost prices.
According to the Woods Bros. website, the average price of a downtown condo has increased from $255,000 to $385,000 over the past six months. In the Haymarket area specifically, the average price has risen from $440,000 to $550,000 over the same time frame.
The 2,500-square-foot condo sold in the Option Rowhouse was built in 2010, when the previous owner paid $225,000.
