Company says it's digging in with construction on rare metals mine in SE Nebraska possible by next year

SYRACUSE — What could possibly be one of the largest economic development projects in recent Nebraska history is seemingly closer than it's ever been.

That was the sentiment Thursday from officials with Niocorp, which has been working for years to build a rare-metals mine near Elk Creek in Johnson County.

"We are significantly closer than we have ever been," said Mark Smith, CEO of the Colorado-based company.

"I can't wait to bring the little red shovel out here and break ground," he told a few dozen people who came to hear a presentation at the Kimmel Event Center in Syracuse.

What has Smith so optimistic is a deal Niocorp announced in September to acquire GX Acquisition Corp.

The deal, which the two firms hope will close in the first quarter of next year, will provide Niocorp with about $285 million in capital.

That's a little more than one-fourth of what it needs to fund the estimated $1.1 billion startup costs for the mine, which will produce niobium, an additive that strengthens steel, along with scandium, which does the same thing for aluminum, and titanium, on a site about 70 miles southeast of Lincoln.

There's also a potential to mine rare earth elements that are used in electric cars, wind turbines and other products.

Niocorp also has an agreement to borrow up to $81 million from Yorkville Advisors, a New Jersey-based investment firm that specializes in lending to micro-cap and small-cap companies.

The combination of Niocorp and GX Acquisition is by no means a done deal.

GX is what's known as a "blank check" company, meaning it was created solely to merge with another company. In most of those transactions, the blank-check company buys a private company and provides it access to a public stock exchange.

In this case, Niocorp, which is already publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is technically buying GX Acquisition and hopes to get a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, where GX is already traded.

To do so, it will have to do a reverse stock split — essentially combining two or more shares into one — because it currently trades below the Nasdaq minimum price of $1 per share.

Assuming the merger goes as planned, Niocorp officials said construction could start "pretty quickly" on the mine shaft portion of the project.

"We are absolutely shovel ready," Smith said, noting the company has all permits in hand and has done some site preparation work.

He said financing remains an issue, and Niocorp would still need to find somewhere between $700 million and $800 million to complete construction and get the mine up and running.

"Financing at this level is complicated, and it does take a lot of time," Smith said. But he also noted that one thing he's learned over his more than four decades in the business world is that, "When you have a good project, you will find the financing and you will bring it into production, and I've known that on this project for over 10 years now. We're going to get there. This is a good project."

Once construction does start, it will take about three years to complete, said Scott Honan, Niocorp's chief financial officer.

The company has estimated the project will create more than 2,000 construction jobs, including 450 permanent positions.

Over the 30-year life of the mine, Honan said it's estimated the company will pay more than $1 billion in wages to local employees and generate more than $600 million in state and local taxes.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who attended the presentation, called the project "really, really important" because it will produce metals that are now almost exclusively imported from other countries.

"This project's really a big deal because it's about national security," Pillen said.