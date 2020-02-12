Company's space needs lead to downtown redevelopment in O'Neill

It was never a moneymaking idea, at first. Just two roommates wanting to build a better Mule mug.

“This was back when we were in college,” said Matt Dennis, co-owner of Handlebend in O'Neill. “Moscow Mules had exploded in popularity, so copper mugs were becoming kind of a hot item. But most of the mugs you could buy online were expensive imitations. We (Dennis and co-founder Michael Stepp) built our first 100% authentic copper mugs in Michael’s dad’s shop on a whim, just for our own use.”

It wasn’t long, though, before friends and family took notice and began requesting the handcrafted labors of love for themselves.

“Once we perfected our design, we started getting a lot of interest in them as gifts," Dennis said. "We had so many requests that it dawned on us we could probably go into business making the mugs and selling them online.”

Before you could say “ginger beer,” Handlebend was a full-blown manufacturing operation with six employees and an expanding product line. The only thing it didn’t have? Room to grow.

“We needed space to expand,” Dennis said. “The Shelhamer Building downtown checked just about all our boxes. But it was more space than we needed and wasn’t something we thought we could afford at the time.”