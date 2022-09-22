Company plans to close Lincoln manufacturing plant, cutting 75 jobs

Bosch Security Systems has announced plans to close its Lincoln plant, which could put about 75 people out of work.
The company, which is a division of German multinational engineering and technology company Robert Bosch GmbH, told employees earlier this month of plans to gradually transition work to other sites by the first quarter of 2024, said Alissa Cleland, a U.S.-based vice president of corporate communications and governmental affairs.
Cleland said that will mean closure of the Bosch operation at 8601 Cornhusker Highway and the elimination of approximately 75 positions related to final assembly, service and repair of products it makes, such as video surveillance and intrusion systems, fire detection systems, dispatch consoles and wireless microphones.
She said affected employees will have a chance to apply for jobs at other Bosch locations, and those who either can't find another job with Bosch or choose not to pursue one will receive a severance package.
The company will retain about three dozen workers in Lincoln doing research and development and certain "expert functions," although Cleland did not say where those employees will work.
Bosch plans to put its roughly 130,000-square-foot facility up for sale in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Cleland said the closure of the Lincoln plant is part of a plan to "optimize the global supply chain and its manufacturing footprint in North America to ensure sustainable competitiveness."
Bosch has announced several other layoffs and plant closures over the past couple of years in South Carolina, Europe and India.
A Bosch employee, who did not want to be named, said the Lincoln plant, which at one time had more than 300 employees, had been considered for closure several times in the past but had always won out over other locations.
The employee said that Bosch is moving most of the Lincoln manufacturing to a plant in Mexico, while some service work will move to a facility in South Carolina.
Bosch's history in Lincoln is fairly short, dating back to 2006, but the site of the plant has a history that goes back seven decades. It was built in the early 1960s for Hy-Gain Electronics, a fast-growing Lincoln-based company which eventually fell on hard times and went bankrupt in the late 1970s.
The plant was bought out of bankruptcy by Telex Communications, a Minneapolis company, which reopened the plant and operated it until being bought by Bosch in 2006.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.