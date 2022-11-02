Company planning a second Lincoln affordable housing project along Antelope Valley Parkway

A company that's building an affordable housing project in west Lincoln is planning another one near downtown.

The Annex Group has filed plans with the city for a five-story apartment complex on the block bounded by Antelope Valley Parkway, and 18th, K and L streets.

According to the plans, it would have nearly 200 covered parking stalls on the first floor and 187 apartment units — 79 one-bedroom units, 70 with two bedrooms and 38 with three bedrooms — on floors 2 through 5. It also would include two outdoor courtyards with a dog park and possibly a playground, as well as indoor amenities that include a fitness center, computer lab and meeting space.

The number of units would make it nearly as big as The Annex Group's other Lincoln project, Union at Middle Creek.

The Indianapolis-based company announced in June that it had started construction on the 192-unit apartment complex on 14 acres at 2643 W. Timber Lake Drive, which is near Southwest 27th and West B streets.

The Annex Group said it expects that $34.4 million project, which will be financed mostly through federal housing tax credits, to be ready to open sometime in 2024.

The K Street project, which according to documents will be called Union at Antelope Valley, also would provide affordable housing that would be restricted to people making no more than 60% of the local median income.

"We are hopeful to create a new community in the area that will help provide housing amid increasing population, employment and rental rates in the area," Kyle Bach, CEO of The Annex Group, said in a statement. "While this is in the early planning stages right now, we think it would positively impact the community."

The Annex Group did not give a cost estimate for the K Street project, and Bach declined to provide any other details, including a potential timeline for construction. In addition to low-income housing tax credits, the company also will be seeking tax-increment financing to help pay for the project.

At a public hearing Tuesday, members of the city's Urban Design Committee generally praised the project. Union at Antelope Valley would be located across the street from another five-story apartment complex, Antelope Tower.

"I think it will be a great project," committee member Michelle Penn said.