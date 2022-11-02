 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Company planning a second Lincoln affordable housing project along Antelope Valley Parkway

  • 0

A company that's building an affordable housing project in west Lincoln is planning another one near downtown.

The Annex Group has filed plans with the city for a five-story apartment complex on the block bounded by Antelope Valley Parkway, and 18th, K and L streets.

BVH Architecture

The Annex Group has plans for a five-story apartment complex bounded by Antelope Valley Parkway, and 18th, K and L streets.

According to the plans, it would have nearly 200 covered parking stalls on the first floor and 187 apartment units — 79 one-bedroom units, 70 with two bedrooms and 38 with three bedrooms — on floors 2 through 5. It also would include two outdoor courtyards with a dog park and possibly a playground, as well as indoor amenities that include a fitness center, computer lab and meeting space.

The number of units would make it nearly as big as The Annex Group's other Lincoln project, Union at Middle Creek.

The Indianapolis-based company announced in June that it had started construction on the 192-unit apartment complex on 14 acres at 2643 W. Timber Lake Drive, which is near Southwest 27th and West B streets.

People are also reading…

The Annex Group said it expects that $34.4 million project, which will be financed mostly through federal housing tax credits, to be ready to open sometime in 2024.

The K Street project, which according to documents will be called Union at Antelope Valley, also would provide affordable housing that would be restricted to people making no more than 60% of the local median income.

"We are hopeful to create a new community in the area that will help provide housing amid increasing population, employment and rental rates in the area," Kyle Bach, CEO of The Annex Group, said in a statement. "While this is in the early planning stages right now, we think it would positively impact the community."

The Annex Group did not give a cost estimate for the K Street project, and Bach declined to provide any other details, including a potential timeline for construction. In addition to low-income housing tax credits, the company also will be seeking tax-increment financing to help pay for the project.

At a public hearing Tuesday, members of the city's Urban Design Committee generally praised the project. Union at Antelope Valley would be located across the street from another five-story apartment complex, Antelope Tower.

"I think it will be a great project," committee member Michelle Penn said.

Plans for latest Lincoln downtown apartment project move forward
Innovative mixed-use project planned east of Antelope Valley

A nonprofit financial institution that works with underserved small businesses is now going to work with developers on affordable housing, creating another avenue for filling the funding gap that often exists between housing tax credits and the cost of construction.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln's Allo buys KC-based telecom company

Lincoln's Allo buys KC-based telecom company

The Lincoln-based company said it has a deal to buy Avid Communications, a Kansas City company that specializes in offering Voice over Internet Protocol phone, internet and cybersecurity services.

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. cities where home prices are dropping the most

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News