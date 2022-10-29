Company investing $23 million in its Lincoln plant

A company that makes electrical products is planning to invest several million dollars in its Lincoln manufacturing operation.

Schneider Electric, which makes Square D circuit breakers and other products at its plant at 1717 Center Park Road, said it will spend about $23 million to modernize the 50-year-old facility.

The investment will include installing new equipment and machinery with the most current and connected technology and automation, which the company said will help increase the plant's quality and capacity and make operations more energy efficient.

Schneider said the Lincoln investment and a similar one at a plant in Lexington, Kentucky, are part of a $100 million initiative by the French company to move more work to its plants in North America, where it experienced 12.6% growth in 2021.

"The growth is being driven by a number of market factors, including supply chain challenges, which have increased costs for all Americans," said Ken Engel, Schneider's senior vice president of Global Supply Chain for North America. "We can face these challenges by making more products closer to our customers in North America. We’re equipping our Lincoln plant with the latest technologies to meet increased demand for our products, while making our operations run more effectively and efficiently."

Engel said work at the Lincoln plant has already started, and plans are for it to be completed sometime in 2024.

He said the current investment will bring Schneider's total spending on the Lincoln plant since 2021 to $70 million.

The company has added more than 100 employees to the workforce at the Lincoln plant over the past couple of years, Engel said, and it expects to hire several more people to fill jobs in production and support roles. The facility currently employs more than 400 people.