{{featured_button_text}}

Technically, the Lincoln Airport's streak of year-over-year passenger gains was broken in September.

For the month, passenger traffic was down 1% compared with a year ago, due completely to a huge decline in charter flight traffic.

Commercial airline traffic at the airport was up year over year for the 10th month in a row, although it recorded its smallest gain of the year, with a 6% increase.

Delta Air Lines had its best month of the year, with a 12% gain over September 2018, while United Airlines saw a 3% gain.

Year to date, Delta is up 3% and United is up 21%. Charter traffic is down 40% compared with last year, leaving overall traffic at the airport up 12%.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments