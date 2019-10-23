Technically, the Lincoln Airport's streak of year-over-year passenger gains was broken in September.
For the month, passenger traffic was down 1% compared with a year ago, due completely to a huge decline in charter flight traffic.
Commercial airline traffic at the airport was up year over year for the 10th month in a row, although it recorded its smallest gain of the year, with a 6% increase.
You have free articles remaining.
Delta Air Lines had its best month of the year, with a 12% gain over September 2018, while United Airlines saw a 3% gain.
Year to date, Delta is up 3% and United is up 21%. Charter traffic is down 40% compared with last year, leaving overall traffic at the airport up 12%.