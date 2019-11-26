Coming soon to a Family Dollar near you: Booze

Family Dollar is seeking liquor licenses for several of its stores in Nebraska, including one in Lincoln.
The retailer, which is owned by Dollar Tree Inc., filed applications earlier this month with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for stores in nine communities.
In Lincoln, the company is seeking a license for its store in Belmont Plaza at 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway. It also is seeking liquor licenses for stores in Omaha, Wahoo, David City, Schuyler, Madison, Holdrege, Rushville and Gering.
You have free articles remaining.
Family Dollar earlier this year did a test by adding alcohol to about 50 of its stores. It announced in May that it would expand alcohol offerings to about 1,000 stores nationwide.
Adding alcohol to stores is part of a larger turnaround strategy for Family Dollar that includes expanding freezers and coolers in about 400 stores, renovating hundreds of stores, closing nearly 400 stores and rebranding 200 to Dollar Tree stores.
The Lincoln store where Family Dollar is seeking to add alcohol is one that was recently remodeled. The company announced a "grand reopening" in September and said the store had received additional freezers and coolers; an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items; and the addition of $1 Dollar Tree merchandise.
Family Dollar has added alcohol to stores in several states already, although not in the center of the country. Currently, South Dakota is the only state bordering Nebraska where alcohol is available in Family Dollar stores.
The company did not respond to requests seeking comment, so it's unclear when it plans to start selling alcohol in the state or if it plans to expand sales to other stores. There are three other Family Dollar stores in Lincoln.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.