Coming soon to a Family Dollar near you: Booze

Family Dollar is seeking liquor licenses for several of its stores in Nebraska, including one in Lincoln.

The retailer, which is owned by Dollar Tree Inc., filed applications earlier this month with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for stores in nine communities.

In Lincoln, the company is seeking a license for its store in Belmont Plaza at 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway. It also is seeking liquor licenses for stores in Omaha, Wahoo, David City, Schuyler, Madison, Holdrege, Rushville and Gering.

Family Dollar earlier this year did a test by adding alcohol to about 50 of its stores. It announced in May that it would expand alcohol offerings to about 1,000 stores nationwide.

Adding alcohol to stores is part of a larger turnaround strategy for Family Dollar that includes expanding freezers and coolers in about 400 stores, renovating hundreds of stores, closing nearly 400 stores and rebranding 200 to Dollar Tree stores.