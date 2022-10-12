Coffee chain drops new building onto site of first Lincoln location

A coffee chain that specializes in providing quick service at its drive thru-only locations is a big step closer to opening its first Lincoln location.
7 Brew Coffee, which is based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, plans to open a location at 5655 O St. next month.
Ty Noyes of Crane Service Solutions works Wednesday with his team to place a prefab drive-thru coffee shop at 7 Brew Coffee's first Lincoln location.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
On Wednesday, the company placed a prefabricated building on the site.
The Lincoln location, which will employ about 40 people, is the first one in Nebraska for the chain that has about two dozen locations in Arkansas, Texas, South Carolina, Kansas and Missouri. The closest one to Lincoln is in Topeka, Kansas.
However, 7 Brew said it is planning a large expansion in the Midwest, including several more locations across Nebraska.
“7 Brew brings a unique experience to its customers, and we’re looking forward to offering that same energy and quality of beverages in Lincoln,” Chase Oberg, an operating partner with local franchisee High Plains Brew, said in a news release.
Why Cornhead hats have disappeared from store shelves
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Scouting Purdue, Hill the WR, Whipple's health: A look at Tuesday's Husker notables
Judge hears arguments in USA Today lawsuit to get metrics on Scott Frost, Fred Hoiberg contracts
Sasse confirms he will resign from Senate to become University of Florida president
First 911 call in Randolph Street crash came from new iPhone feature
Nicholas Bisesi 'lit up every single room that he entered'
Planned downtown Lincoln skyscraper would grow taller than Lied Place
Amie Just: 4 Husker football takes, including the need for change on the O-line
The grades: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13
'I'm smiling ear to ear': Hoiberg, Taylor-Britt, others react to Nebraska's win
3-foot lizard bites 11-month-old girl in Lancaster County home
Cassie Brenner was 'always, always, always best-dressed'
Back at it again: Longtime restaurateur to open the Red Rooster in Ceresco
Florida student protesters loudly greet Nebraska's Sasse during campus visit
In addition to various hot and iced coffee drinks, 7 Brew also offers a selection of chillers, shakes, teas, smoothies, Italian sodas and energy drinks, as well as seasonal beverages each month.
Drinking Coffee May Be Linked, to Lower Risk of Death. Have another cup of coffee. It could lower your risk of death. In a recent study published in the 'Annals of Internal Medicine,' . In a recent study published in the 'Annals of Internal Medicine,' . researchers found those who drank 1.5 to 3.5 cups of coffee per day were less likely to die than those who didn't. The study followed nearly 120,000 citizens of the United Kingdom over seven years. Data suggests that even if coffee contains a teaspoon of sugar, the health benefits are still immense. Researchers say those who drank unsweetened coffee were 16 percent to 21 percent less likely to die during the period of study. Biologically, it is plausible that coffee could actually confer some direct health benefits. , Dr. Christina Wee, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, via NBC News. Though such findings may be good news for coffee lovers, experts say the research is far from definitive. We can’t say for sure that it’s the coffee drinking per se that leads to the lower mortality risk. , Dr. Christina Wee, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, via NBC News. I am more confident that we can say that coffee drinking is likely not harmful, maybe a little bit beneficial. , Dr. Christina Wee, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, via NBC News
National Coffee Day: Top coffee shops in Lincoln
1. The Mill
1. The Mill, 800 P St. -- The Mill brews locally roasted coffees. The atmosphere is always lively, with the dock on west side of the building perfect for people watching and socializing.
Journal Star file photo
2. Cultiva
2. Cultiva, 3535 Holdrege St. -- The crepes here are to die for, and because the shop uses a turntable for its background music, its record collection is something to behold (and hear).
Journal Star file photo
3. MoJava Cafe
3. MoJava Cafe, 2649 N. 48th St. -- MoJava is home to live music, giving local singer-songwriters chances to hone their skills. The pizza and sandwiches are worth mentioning, too.
Courtesy photo
4. Crescent Moon
4. Crescent Moon, 140 N. Eighth St. -- You will usually find Melinda (mom) or Amanda (the daughter) behind the counter to make your favorite gourmet beverage. Like MoJava, Crescent Moon prides itself on providing live music.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 1: Scooter's
Readers' No. 1: Scooter's, with many Lincoln locations, had 24.5 percent of the online vote as best coffee shop.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 2: Cultiva
Readers' No. 2: Cultiva, 727 S. 11th St. and 3535 Holdrege, had 20.2 percent of readers' votes.
Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 3: The Mill
Readers' No. 3: The Mill, 800 P St. and 4736 Prescott Ave., garnered 19.1 percent of responses as favorite coffee shop.
Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 4: The Coffee House
Readers' No. 4: The Coffee House, 1324 P St., had 8.7 percent of votes. The Coffee House draws well from the UNL campus.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star file photo
Readers' No. 5: The Harbor
Readers' No. 5: The Harbor, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd., had 5.4 percent of responses. The coffee shop is a favorite in the Piedmont neighborhood.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.