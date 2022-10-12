 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee chain drops new building onto site of first Lincoln location

A coffee chain that specializes in providing quick service at its drive thru-only locations is a big step closer to opening its first Lincoln location.

7 Brew Coffee, which is based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, plans to open a location at 5655 O St. next month.

Drive-thru coffee, 10.12

Ty Noyes of Crane Service Solutions works Wednesday with his team to place a prefab drive-thru coffee shop at 7 Brew Coffee's first Lincoln location.

On Wednesday, the company placed a prefabricated building on the site.

The Lincoln location, which will employ about 40 people, is the first one in Nebraska for the chain that has about two dozen locations in Arkansas, Texas, South Carolina, Kansas and Missouri. The closest one to Lincoln is in Topeka, Kansas.

However, 7 Brew said it is planning a large expansion in the Midwest, including several more locations across Nebraska.

“7 Brew brings a unique experience to its customers, and we’re looking forward to offering that same energy and quality of beverages in Lincoln,” Chase Oberg, an operating partner with local franchisee High Plains Brew, said in a news release.

In addition to various hot and iced coffee drinks, 7 Brew also offers a selection of chillers, shakes, teas, smoothies, Italian sodas and energy drinks, as well as seasonal beverages each month.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

