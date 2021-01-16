Cocktails to go help restaurants stay afloat

Worried that the four Virginia restaurants she runs were headed for disaster during the pandemic, Sarah White branched out.

The neighborhood restaurants, which serve casual-style foods such as burgers and sandwiches, started providing curbside pickup. One of the owners applied for and got funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. And when Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in April allowed restaurants to offer cocktails to-go, White decided to give it a try.

“At first, we were apprehensive about the logistics, but then we realized this was the new reality and opted to do it,” said White, the chief operating officer of YHR Holdings, which operates the Cowboy Café and three Lost Dog Cafés in Northern Virginia. “It’s not a huge chunk of sales, but it’s something, and right now, something counts.”

Virginia is one of at least 32 states, Nebraska among them, that decided during the pandemic to allow restaurants to sell cocktails to-go in some form, according to Mike Whatley, a vice president at the National Restaurant Association, an industry trade group.

In March, not long after COVID-19 hit, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a temporary waiver of state law that prevented restaurants and bars from selling carryout alcohol in something other than its original packaging.