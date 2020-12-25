Closed for now, owner says dancing could return to Waverly strip club

Earlier this month, it appeared COVID-19 had done in a few months what officials in Waverly have been trying to do for years: Get rid of Shakers.

The all-nude dance club, which has been operating in a pink barn-like structure at the Interstate 80 interchange for 25 years, had been all set to close up shop for good more than two years earlier than planned.

Owner Dan Robinson said he closed down the club in March when the pandemic started flaring up and then reopened in May. But he closed the doors again in June and has been closed ever since.

"Revenue just took a dive," Robinson said.

He had made plans to close permanently, even scheduling an auction for the club's furnishings and equipment that was to have taken place Dec. 8.

But Robinson canceled that auction and said the club now may stay open. He said he's been approached by an investor who may be interested in investing in the club or buying it outright.

He declined to name the investor but said it's someone who's well known in the adult entertainment industry.

Robinson said if the club does reopen it likely would be in March or April.