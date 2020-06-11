You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Claims for initial unemployment continue to fall
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Claims for initial unemployment continue to fall

{{featured_button_text}}

Initial unemployment claims continued to fall in Nebraska, although they remain above pre-pandemic record levels.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 4,729 initial claims filed in the state last week, down more than 300 from the previous week.

That is the first time claims have fallen below 5,000 since early March. However, it's still about 700 more claims than the previous record before the coronavirus pandemic caused numerous businesses to shut down or severely cut back their operations.

Continuing claims, the reporting of which lags initial claims by a week, also fell. There were just under 59,000 continuing claims in the week ended May 30, down more than 3,000 from the previous week.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell to about 1.5 million, down more than 350,000 from the previous week.

Pandemic effect on Nebraska economy at $1.5B and counting, report shows
Potential COVID-19 Nebraska ag losses pegged at $3.7 billion
Haymarket staple to close in August
Business logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News