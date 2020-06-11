Claims for initial unemployment continue to fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Initial unemployment claims continued to fall in Nebraska, although they remain above pre-pandemic record levels.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 4,729 initial claims filed in the state last week, down more than 300 from the previous week.

That is the first time claims have fallen below 5,000 since early March. However, it's still about 700 more claims than the previous record before the coronavirus pandemic caused numerous businesses to shut down or severely cut back their operations.

Continuing claims, the reporting of which lags initial claims by a week, also fell. There were just under 59,000 continuing claims in the week ended May 30, down more than 3,000 from the previous week.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell to about 1.5 million, down more than 350,000 from the previous week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

