City seeking to sell Aging Partners building in downtown Lincoln

Another potential downtown redevelopment property is about to hit the market.

The city is seeking to have the Aging Partners building at 1005 O St. declared surplus property. That designation will allow the building to be sold.

Aging Partners is planning to shutter both of its downtown locations — the other is at Ninth and J streets — when it moves to the Victory Park development on the Veterans Administration campus near 70th and O streets.

Randall Jones, director of Aging Partners, said the projected move-in date is Oct. 1.

He said moving to Victory Park "brings together all of our services on one site."

It also provides Aging Partners a presence in east Lincoln, which it doesn't currently have, as well as a location that's more convenient and easier to access than the downtown sites, Jones said.

As for the O Street building, he said he believes it will be an attractive site for redevelopment because of its location. Within a one-block radius, there are three projects under development: A condo project at the former Lincoln Electric System headquarters; a mixed-use project including condos, offices and retail at the Terminal Building; and a hotel and retail space in the Golds Building.

"It's an exciting time for downtown Lincoln, and the environment is changing," Jones said.

The Aging Partners building is three stories and has about 35,000 square feet of space. The top two floors are mostly office space, Jones said, while the first floor has a kitchen and dining area, as well as office space. The building also has a basement.

It has an assessed value of just more than $1.6 million, but any potential sale price would be set based on a professional appraisal.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said he has fielded some "inquiries" about the building, but they have mostly been questions about how the city's surplus process works.

A Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission hearing on the plan to surplus the building is tentatively scheduled for June 8.

