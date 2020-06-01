City of Lincoln wants to make it easier for bars, restaurants to serve booze outside

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said the proposed temporary rule changes on special licenses is part of the city's efforts to help restaurants and bars, "which have really been challenged by this pandemic situation."

Doug Dittman, owner of The Hub Cafe at 250 N. 21st St., said money he got from a Paycheck Protection Program loan runs out in less than two weeks, and he has to figure out how to make payroll after that while only being able to use half of his restaurant in what's considered kind of a "make-or-break month" for the restaurant industry.

People are hesitant to come inside the restaurant, he said, but many also don't want to sit outside if they can't drink alcohol.

"Let's face it, alcohol sales are an important part of making it," Dittman said, expressing his support for the change.

Brian Kitten, owner of Brewsky's, said he was in favor of it, too. But he also noted that it is not an "end-all fix."

"This is not going to bring the people back out," he said. "This is not going to fix that."

What restaurant owners really need, he said, is to have their full restaurant capacity back so they can let customers decide if they want to come back.