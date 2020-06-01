City of Lincoln wants to make it easier for bars, restaurants to serve booze outside

City officials want to throw bar and restaurant owners another lifeline.
Last week, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird took emergency action to allow restaurants to expand to their parking lots, their nearby lawns or the city sidewalk to give them additional seating capacity while still meeting restrictions on capacity and social distancing requirements.
The executive order temporarily relaxed certain requirements for restaurant tent permits, sidewalk cafe regulations and minimum parking standards.
But it could not relax rules about serving alcohol, which are regulated by the state. Essentially, restaurants and bars have a liquor license that covers certain spaces, and it can't be adjusted by the mayor's executive order.
The city's plan, which the City Council held a public hearing on Monday, would temporarily suspend portions of its municipal code to make it easier for businesses to get what are called special designated licenses.
Regulars return to restaurants, salon owner tries to keep up with flood of customers as Lincoln reopens
Currently, any liquor license holder can get a special designated license for a one-time event or short time period; however, they must apply 21 days in advance and the council has to hold a public hearing and vote on any that cover areas of public right of way, such as a sidewalk cafe.
The ordinance the council is considering would remove the 21-day application period and also allow the City Clerk's office to administratively approve licenses on public property, as it does now for special licenses on private property.
City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said the proposed temporary rule changes on special licenses is part of the city's efforts to help restaurants and bars, "which have really been challenged by this pandemic situation."
Doug Dittman, owner of The Hub Cafe at 250 N. 21st St., said money he got from a Paycheck Protection Program loan runs out in less than two weeks, and he has to figure out how to make payroll after that while only being able to use half of his restaurant in what's considered kind of a "make-or-break month" for the restaurant industry.
People are hesitant to come inside the restaurant, he said, but many also don't want to sit outside if they can't drink alcohol.
"Let's face it, alcohol sales are an important part of making it," Dittman said, expressing his support for the change.
Brian Kitten, owner of Brewsky's, said he was in favor of it, too. But he also noted that it is not an "end-all fix."
"This is not going to bring the people back out," he said. "This is not going to fix that."
What restaurant owners really need, he said, is to have their full restaurant capacity back so they can let customers decide if they want to come back.
The temporary fixes, such as allowing carryout alcohol sales and expanding outdoor capacity, have all helped a little bit, Kitten said.
"But it's not enough. We need our businesses back," he said. "We need them back now.
The council will vote on the proposed changes next week.
Councilman Roy Christensen suggested that the change involving allowing the clerk's office to approve special licenses on public property does not have the support of the council's internal liquor commission, and he said he will propose an amendment to the proposed ordinance.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Restaurants Reopen
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Wishtree
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.