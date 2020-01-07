City of Lincoln looking to regulate and tax short-term rentals like Airbnb

The city of Lincoln is proposing new regulations for short-term rentals.

Under the proposed changes to the city's zoning code, property owners could rent out part or all of their primary residence for up to 30 days at a time by obtaining a license from the Building and Safety Department.

The proposed rules also would allow renting out accessory dwellings under the same conditions. There would be no limits on how often a residence could be rented out, as long as stays don't exceed 30 consecutive days.

To meet the primary residence designation, owners would have to live there at least six months out of the year and prove that residency through documents such as a driver's license, voter registration or tax statements.

The rules, which would apply to all properties in the city limits, as well as those in areas covered by Lincoln's 3-mile zoning jurisdiction, would not allow rental or investment properties to be rented out, nor would they allow rentals of any residence for parties or other gatherings, such as weddings.