City of Lincoln gets redevelopment proposal for Pershing

City officials said Thursday they have received a redevelopment proposal for Pershing Center.
The city has had an open invitation for redevelopment proposals for the Pershing block, which is bounded by Centennial Mall South and 16th, M and N streets, since 2018.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has identified the block's redevelopment as one of the goals of her new administration, and it is one of five "catalyst" projects identified in the 2018 Downtown Master Plan update.
Details of the proposal were not revealed, largely because the city is now actively soliciting competing proposals until May 11.
The arena has been closed down and vacant since August 2014, a year after Pinnacle Bank Arena opened.
The city conducted a similar search for proposals in 2012 and got two from private companies that wanted to build retail space and apartments at the site.
One company suggested combining a public library with offices, retail space and apartments. Another suggested student housing and retail at the site.
At that time, the library board also formally proposed converting Pershing into a new downtown library.
Mayor Chris Beutler rejected all three proposals because each required too much city funding.
"This block is a vital part of downtown and its strategic location has a great deal of potential for developers," said City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin. "We expect a development on this block to serve as a catalyst for other investment in this area of downtown."
