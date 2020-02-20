You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City of Lincoln gets redevelopment proposal for downtown block
View Comments
editor's pick

City of Lincoln gets redevelopment proposal for downtown block

{{featured_button_text}}
New parking garage

The city said Thursday it has received a redevelopment proposal for Block 65, on which it plans to build a new parking garage.

 Journal Star file photo

The city said Thursday that it has received a proposal to redevelop part of the downtown block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets.

In 2018, the city bought a parking garage at 1318 M St. and two of the three other lots on the block. Its plan is to build a new six-story garage with spaces for 900 vehicles on the north side of M Street.

Officials have said they are open to having a private company develop the first floor of the garage and/or build floors on top of it. Alternatively, if a developer is not interested in the garage, the city would leave a portion of the block vacant for private development.

City of Lincoln plans to buy parking garage on N Street for downtown parking needs

Hallie Salem with the Urban Development Department said she could not discuss any details of the proposal because the city is now publicly seeking competing proposals.

According to a news release, other developers who might be interested in the block have until April 6 to submit a proposal.

As for the parking garage, Salem said financing details are still being worked out for the project and no construction timeline has been set yet. The garage has an estimated cost of more than $24 million.

She said the details and scope of any private project would determine whether it needs to be built in concert with the parking garage.

City leaders outline complicated land purchase for new parking garage near 13th and M
Apartments planned as part of O Street redevelopment in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News