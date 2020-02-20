City of Lincoln gets redevelopment proposal for downtown block

The city said Thursday that it has received a proposal to redevelop part of the downtown block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets.

In 2018, the city bought a parking garage at 1318 M St. and two of the three other lots on the block. Its plan is to build a new six-story garage with spaces for 900 vehicles on the north side of M Street.

Officials have said they are open to having a private company develop the first floor of the garage and/or build floors on top of it. Alternatively, if a developer is not interested in the garage, the city would leave a portion of the block vacant for private development.

Hallie Salem with the Urban Development Department said she could not discuss any details of the proposal because the city is now publicly seeking competing proposals.

According to a news release, other developers who might be interested in the block have until April 6 to submit a proposal.

As for the parking garage, Salem said financing details are still being worked out for the project and no construction timeline has been set yet. The garage has an estimated cost of more than $24 million.

She said the details and scope of any private project would determine whether it needs to be built in concert with the parking garage.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

