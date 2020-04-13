City of Lincoln gets 2 more proposals for 13th and M block

The city has gotten two more responses from developers interested in redeveloping part of the downtown block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets.
Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said there are now three responses from "credible developers" for the block.
He would not provide any details of the potential projects because a group will now be convened to review them and make a recommendation to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who can then select one or reject all of them.
The city had received a proposal in February and then opened up the process to additional responses, with a submittal deadline of April 6.
In 2018, the city bought a parking garage at 1318 M St. and two of the three other lots on the block. Its plan is to build a new six-story garage with spaces for 800 vehicles on the north side of M Street.
Officials have said they are open to having a private company develop the first floor of the garage and/or build floors on top of it. Alternatively, if a developer is not interested in the garage, the city would leave a portion of the block vacant for private development.
The Sharp Building is expected to remain on the northwest corner of the block, but all other existing structures would be removed for the garage and related redevelopment.
Marvin said it would expect the review process to take about a month, after which the city would release details if it selects a project.
The city also is seeking additional proposals to redevelop the former Pershing Center site after it got one in March. The deadline for those proposals is May 11.
