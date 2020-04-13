City of Lincoln gets 2 more proposals for 13th and M block

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city has gotten two more responses from developers interested in redeveloping part of the downtown block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said there are now three responses from "credible developers" for the block.

He would not provide any details of the potential projects because a group will now be convened to review them and make a recommendation to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who can then select one or reject all of them.

The city had received a proposal in February and then opened up the process to additional responses, with a submittal deadline of April 6.

In 2018, the city bought a parking garage at 1318 M St. and two of the three other lots on the block. Its plan is to build a new six-story garage with spaces for 800 vehicles on the north side of M Street.

Officials have said they are open to having a private company develop the first floor of the garage and/or build floors on top of it. Alternatively, if a developer is not interested in the garage, the city would leave a portion of the block vacant for private development.