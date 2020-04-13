You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City of Lincoln gets 2 more proposals for 13th and M block
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

City of Lincoln gets 2 more proposals for 13th and M block

{{featured_button_text}}
New parking garage

The city has three redevelopment proposals for Block 65, on which it plans to build a new parking garage.

 Journal Star file photo

The city has gotten two more responses from developers interested in redeveloping part of the downtown block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said there are now three responses from "credible developers" for the block.

He would not provide any details of the potential projects because a group will now be convened to review them and make a recommendation to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who can then select one or reject all of them.

The city had received a proposal in February and then opened up the process to additional responses, with a submittal deadline of April 6.

In 2018, the city bought a parking garage at 1318 M St. and two of the three other lots on the block. Its plan is to build a new six-story garage with spaces for 800 vehicles on the north side of M Street.

Officials have said they are open to having a private company develop the first floor of the garage and/or build floors on top of it. Alternatively, if a developer is not interested in the garage, the city would leave a portion of the block vacant for private development.

The Sharp Building is expected to remain on the northwest corner of the block, but all other existing structures would be removed for the garage and related redevelopment.

Marvin said it would expect the review process to take about a month, after which the city would release details if it selects a project.

The city also is seeking additional proposals to redevelop the former Pershing Center site after it got one in March. The deadline for those proposals is May 11.

City of Lincoln gets redevelopment proposal for Pershing

Photos: New construction in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News