City now expected to pitch in stimulus money to help lure air service to Lincoln

The mayor’s office is reconsidering whether to earmark a portion of its $46 million in federal stimulus money to the Lincoln Airport to help lure new air service to the city.

Last month, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the city would not earmark additional federal stimulus money over the $1.5 million the Lancaster County board committed to the Lincoln Airport Authority to use as incentives to encourage more airline service.

City Council members have contacted the mayor’s office encouraging the mayor to change her mind — and had planned to introduce a resolution encouraging the mayor’s office to contribute money to the airport authority.

“Council members have communicated with the mayor's office that they are very interested in having American Rescue dollars allocated to the airport,” said Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman. “And we appreciate their point of view and work in partnership with them to allocate city resources.”

She said they are considering contributing money, but have to go through a process set in place when officials jointly announced how more than $100 million in federal stimulus money coming to the city and county would be used.