City highlights work of Lincoln businesses, manufacturer to keep employees, patrons safe

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln health officials are tailoring the city's COVID-19 risk meter to help business owners gauge the threat of coronavirus in the community as they weigh their business operations.

The meter, along with guidance on how to keep employees and customers, is posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, under the business resources tab.

On Wednesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird praised two businesses for taking measures to ensure safe operations during the pandemic.

During the month it shut down, Kawasaki deeply cleaned the plant where 2,400 people work and installed measures meant to reduce employee contact and maintain physical distancing, said Jason Hellbusch, the company's director of administration.

Staff installed touchless time clocks, rearranged the cafeteria to remove the salad bar and chairs and put Xs on the floor to space out workers, Hellbusch said.

Employees have their temperatures taken and must wear face masks on site.

QP Ace Hardware's four Lincoln locations have also worked hard to keep employees and patrons safe, the mayor said.