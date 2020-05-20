You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City highlights work of Lincoln businesses, manufacturer to keep employees, patrons safe
View Comments
editor's pick

City highlights work of Lincoln businesses, manufacturer to keep employees, patrons safe

COVID-19 risk, 05.20.20

Lincoln health officials are tailoring the city's COVID-19 risk meter to help business owners gauge the threat of coronavirus in the community as they weigh their business operations. 

The meter, along with guidance on how to keep employees and customers, is posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, under the business resources tab.

On Wednesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird praised two businesses for taking measures to ensure safe operations during the pandemic. 

During the month it shut down, Kawasaki deeply cleaned the plant where 2,400 people work and installed measures meant to reduce employee contact and maintain physical distancing, said Jason Hellbusch, the company's director of administration. 

Lincoln nursing home reports 8 cases; no new cases identified in local meatpacking plants

Staff installed touchless time clocks, rearranged the cafeteria to remove the salad bar and chairs and put Xs on the floor to space out workers, Hellbusch said. 

Employees have their temperatures taken and must wear face masks on site. 

QP Ace Hardware's four Lincoln locations have also worked hard to keep employees and patrons safe, the mayor said. 

Trevor Boshart of QP Ace Hardware said the company has assured employees who are vulnerable to the virus or not able to work due to child care demands that they will still have a job even if they can't make it to work now. 

The business has also retooled its checkout stands by putting a shield between the clerk and the customer, while limiting the store to 20 people at a time, he said.

Rentals have been suspended, and returned items sit in quarantine for a week before they're stocked back on store shelves, he said. 

Lincoln woman seeks to overturn city's new regulations for home bakers

They're cleaning everything from counters to carts and asking customers to wear face masks like the store employees do.

"Our customers are our neighbors; our associates are our family," Boshart said. "We want everybody to be safe and everybody to come back 100% healthy, so we're doing everything we can to ensure that both parties are safe."

City Hall: Lincoln library backers see positive step in latest Pershing redevelopment proposals

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News