City has 2 bids for 27th and Old Cheney

Tom Huston, an attorney for Broadmoor, saw the posting and checked with his client to see if it was interested in making another offer. He then sent a letter to the council offering to match the offer from the neurosurgeons.

Huston said his client was not opposed to the medical development, but it believes its proposal is better because it does not require an access point on 27th Street.

Jessica Greenwald, an attorney for the neurosurgeons, whose company is called TNNG Capital, said their medical office and surgery center would employ 8-10 people and have 10-20 patients a day. It would operate 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, and would bring very little traffic to the site.

Huston acknowledged that the office use would likely bring a higher value to the land and that his client would likely lose a bidding war for the land, but he said Broadmoor was prepared to spend more than $5 million on an apartment building with 42 units.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the city had negotiated in good faith with TNNG Capital and that "it would be unusual practice" to try to create a bidding war at this point.