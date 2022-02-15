City Hall: See how Pershing's mural looks from a drone's point of view

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There’s a growing number of people determined not to let the giant mural that graces the facade of Pershing Center disappear into the ether when the old auditorium finally comes down to make way for a redevelopment project.

Count Larry Day among them.

He’d been thinking about that mural, which he’d passed under so many times growing up — to graduate or ice skate or attend concerts, since city officials announced redevelopment plans.

Local artist and arts advocate Liz Shea-McCoy had already taken up the cause, and with a small group of like-minded people raised $13,000 to hire Jensen Conservation Services to study the feasibility of saving the 38-foot-by-140-foot mural.

Day, who is retired, said he read about Rob Jensen’s initial conclusion that he couldn’t remove the mural in sections but rather would have to figure out how to remove the 173,000 tiles without the backing.

That convinced Day of what he’d been thinking earlier: that it would be a shame to lose the mural without a good photographic record of it.

He called Shea-McCoy to see if something was in the works. It wasn’t, so he called Ben Kreimer, who owns Emerging Media Consulting, who agreed to launch a drone to take high-resolution photos of the mural.

Last week, the drone flew along the face of the mural, taking video and about 150 separate images.

“The main motivation was to get this done before anything further happens in the demolition column,” he said.

Day hopes the images will not only provide a historical record of the giant art piece but create an opportunity to design 2-D and 3-D interactive displays or models of the mural.

It could also provide a road map for conservationists wanting to recreate and display the mural featuring 38 figures depicting an array of sporting, theater, dance and circus events.

Day figures it would create a reference of just how all those pieces fit together — kind of like the box lid of a very, very large jigsaw puzzle.

Dairy House, take two

Twelve years ago Telesis Inc. — the parent company of Lazlo’s restaurants and Empyrean Brewing Co. — bought the Meadow Gold plant at 726 L St. and renovated two sections of what’s become known as the Dairy House block.

The renovated sections on the northwest corner of the block became the home of Data Security Inc., which makes machines that safely destroy hard drives and electronic devices. It was the first phase of a four-phase plan to renovate the entire block.

The second phase is getting underway now.

The dozen or so buildings on the block between Seventh, Eighth, L and M streets comprised one of the oldest industrial plants in Lincoln, where Meadow Gold made its dairy products for decades until the owner, Dean Foods, announced plans to close it in 2009.

Telesis bought the 174,000 square feet of space and, in addition to renovating the first two buildings for Data Security, installed a geothermal heating-and-cooling system and 940 solar panels with the goal of having a net energy footprint of zero.

On Monday, the City Council gave its nod to an amendment of the four phases that includes a slightly different second phase: renovating three buildings facing N Street into commercial office space for Data Security.

Phases 3 and 4 — which the company hopes to complete by 2030 — include renovating 24,290 square feet on the southeast end for a brew house for Empyrean Brewing Co., and redeveloping the southwest corner of the block into a four-story mixed-use residential complex with 30-35 studio and one-bedroom apartments and commercial space on the first floor.

The new plan increases tax-increment financing for the entire project to $1.5 million. TIF allows developers to use future property taxes that a redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

The first phase used about $352,000 in TIF funds, and the second phase will use about $315,000. That leaves roughly $500,000 in TIF for the remaining two phases.

Booze, wrestling and the arena

The City Council will vote next week on whether to add an addendum to its lease and operating agreement with the University of Nebraska Board of Regents to allow the sale of alcohol at the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships next month at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The request comes on the heels of the regents’ unanimous decision to lift NU's 23-year-old prohibition on alcohol sales at Husker athletic events.

NU officials said stripping the old policy allows them to be consistent in how they approach the sale of alcohol across campuses. Any plans to begin beer sales at a venue will be brought to the regents for approval, NU officials said.

Regents did give the OK for beer sales when NU hosts the upcoming wrestling meet at the city-owned arena next month, which is why the issue is before the council.

The addendum applies only to the wrestling meet until both parties can negotiate a new lease permitting alcohol sales at other events.

Several people registered their opposition to such a change during this week's council meeting, saying it will take money away from downtown businesses and exacerbate existing problems with college students and binge drinking.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

