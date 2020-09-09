City-funded grants, increased city contracting opportunities pitched to help Lincoln businesses

The task force surveyed 265 businesses, and nearly one-third of them reported a 50% decline in revenue since the March onset of the pandemic.

Gaylor Baird and her staff continue to lobby federal and state officials for aid to provide relief for local businesses.

But if that effort falls short, the city could establish its own fund using a measure from the previous mayoral administration as a guide, the task force said.

Following the Great Recession in 2008, then-Mayor Chris Beutler took surplus interest earnings collected from special assessment districts and directed them into a $6 million fund designed to pay for infrastructure improvements that advance economic development opportunities.

Beutler used the so-called "fast-forward" fund to implement fiber-optic conduit in downtown Lincoln, and later, it contributed $600,000 to the Hudl headquarters project in the West Haymarket.

Gaylor Baird said if her administration used the fund to provide grants to local businesses, it would need City Council approval.

Grants should be reserved for those businesses that lost 15% or more in revenue because of the pandemic, have 100 or fewer employees and less than $1 million in gross revenue, according to the report.