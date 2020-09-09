 Skip to main content
City-funded grants, increased city contracting opportunities pitched to help Lincoln businesses
City-funded grants, increased city contracting opportunities pitched to help Lincoln businesses

  Updated
Lincoln should offer grants to local businesses reeling from the pandemic and provide incentives for businesses to train workers laid off because of COVID-19, a task force has recommended. 

The recommendations from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's Economy Recovery Task Force released Wednesday spanned from direct aid to facilitating best practices among businesses. 

In late May, the mayor appointed an 18-member group of business and labor leaders to convene and put forth strategies the public and private sector can adopt to support local businesses and propel the economy.

During the pandemic, Lancaster County's unemployment rate rose from 2.5% to 9.5%, marking the first time in more than 30 years unemployment surpassed 5% locally. 

Even before COVID-19, underemployment and declining economic mobility challenged Lincoln's economy, but the pandemic laid those issues and others bare, the mayor said.

"As a result of the pandemic, Lincoln has felt the pain of lost businesses, lost jobs, lost income and lost stability," Gaylor Baird said during a news conference Wednesday.

Several recommendations aim to increase utilization of existing programs and help businesses connect with each other on successful measures they've taken to adapt to the virus.

The task force surveyed 265 businesses, and nearly one-third of them reported a 50% decline in revenue since the March onset of the pandemic. 

Gaylor Baird and her staff continue to lobby federal and state officials for aid to provide relief for local businesses. 

But if that effort falls short, the city could establish its own fund using a measure from the previous mayoral administration as a guide, the task force said. 

Following the Great Recession in 2008, then-Mayor Chris Beutler took surplus interest earnings collected from special assessment districts and directed them into a $6 million fund designed to pay for infrastructure improvements that advance economic development opportunities. 

Beutler used the so-called "fast-forward" fund to implement fiber-optic conduit in downtown Lincoln, and later, it contributed $600,000 to the Hudl headquarters project in the West Haymarket. 

Gaylor Baird said if her administration used the fund to provide grants to local businesses, it would need City Council approval.

Grants should be reserved for those businesses that lost 15% or more in revenue because of the pandemic, have 100 or fewer employees and less than $1 million in gross revenue, according to the report. 

And the city should prioritize grants for businesses overhauling their model to remain open, businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, immigrants or refugees, businesses considered anchors in their neighborhoods and businesses in sectors hard-hit by the pandemic such as entertainment, food service, personal care retail and child care providers, the task force said.

The city should also seek to entice companies to hire and train workers displaced by COVID-19 and promote low-skill employees into higher positions within the company using public incentives modeled after a federal tax credit or a so-called "up-skilling" program used in other cities.  

"The old model of learn, earn and retire no longer applies," said Bryan Seck, workforce development director for the Lincoln Partnership on Economic Development. "Now it's learn, unlearn, relearn and repeat."

Other recommendations include:

* Simplifying and boosting employer participation in local workforce programs and networks to help job seekers land jobs.

* Training minority- and women-owned businesses to better compete for city contracts.

* Encouraging area businesses to spend 1% more locally by keeping more of their product acquisition and service contracts in the community. 

* Supporting flexible work environments or subsidizing child care for parents. 

Task force co-chair Angie Muhleisen, president and CEO of Union Bank & Trust, said task force members approached their work humbly, recognizing they are not the only ones with answers to the local economy's problems. 

Economic rebound and renewal will take time and a collective effort, the mayor said.

"We all have a stake in Lincoln’s economic recovery," Gaylor Baird said. 

