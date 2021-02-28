City eases rules on Lincoln-based home bakers following lawsuit

The changes also narrowed the department's ability to inspect the kitchens of those who produce cottage foods, a spokesman for the Institute for Justice said. For example, the new change would allow inspection following a complaint of foodborne illness.

The old rules would require inspections for a producer to operate.

To date, the Health Department issued 25 permits for cottage foods, Holmes said.

Harper, who operates Creative Confections, welcomed the changes and said she's reviewing with her attorneys how they affect her lawsuit.

“I’m very pleased with the revision to the ordinance and that cottage food producers in Lincoln can now work with regulations that are more in line with the state law,” Harper said in a news release.

Institute for Justice attorney Joshua Windham, the lead attorney on the case, called the changes a major improvement for Harper and her peers in Lincoln.

"Shelf-stable foods like Cindy’s sugar cookies are just as safe in Lincoln as they are in the rest of the state, so there was never any reason for Lincoln to set itself apart with additional regulations," Windham said. "This new ordinance better reflects that reality.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.