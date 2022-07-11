 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

City Council OKs $1.5 million in stimulus money for Lincoln Airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln Airport United, 5.26

The airport is in the midst of a $55 million project to renovate and expand its terminal. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Lincoln Airport will soon have $3 million to help it recruit additional airlines and/or flight destinations.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved an interlocal agreement with the Lancaster County Board and the Lincoln Airport Authority to provide $1.5 million for the airport to use to provide revenue guarantees to airlines considering starting new service.

The money will come from the city's $46 million share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

County earmarks $1.5 million in federal stimulus money to help Lincoln Airport attract more air service
City now expected to pitch in stimulus money to help lure air service to Lincoln

The County Board last year pledged $1.5 million in aid to the airport from its $62 million share of ARPA funds, but Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at the time said the city would not contribute additional money.

However, Gaylor Baird changed her mind after several City Council members contacted her and said they were interested in having the city match the county's pledge.

The airport saw its service gutted during the coronavirus pandemic, with the complete loss of Delta Air Lines flights to Minneapolis and Atlanta. However, it used a $750,000 federal grant to entice United Airlines to start a daily flight to Houston, with service beginning in September.

People are also reading…

"With the recent announcement of Houston service and the resulting utilization of our Small Community Air Service Development grant, we once again find ourselves in a position with very limited resources with which to compete for additional air service," airport Executive Director David Haring said in a statement. "The allocation of ARPA funds and the passage of the interlocal agreement represents the critical path for our recruitment efforts."

The airport is in the midst of a $55 million project to renovate and expand its terminal. In addition to modernizing the terminal and consolidating its security checkpoint, the project also will increase the number of available gates from four to six.

Jennifer Williams, the mayor's chief of staff, said the money will be administered by the County Board and the airport will have until Sept. 30, 2024, to pledge the money to an airline. That's so that all money will be expended by Sept. 30, 2026, giving the city time to reallocate unspent funds and use them before the federal deadline of Dec. 31, 2026.

Williams said the money provided to the airport "will be a great interim bridge" for incentive money until a potential change in state law. Currently, Nebraska's constitution prohibits airports from using any public money, whether it be from the state, county or city, as a revenue guarantee for airlines.

However, the Legislature voted this spring to allow a statewide vote on a constitutional amendment that would give Lincoln and other communities authority to use public money to provide a minimum revenue guarantee agreement as a tool to attract additional commercial airline passenger service.

Lincoln, Omaha airports getting federal grant funds
Lincoln Airport approves budget that is likely largest in history

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nelnet buys solar company with Lincoln ties

Nelnet buys solar company with Lincoln ties

The financial services company said Tuesday that it purchased a controlling interest in GRNE Solar, a company that designs and installs residential, commercial and utility-scale solar systems in several Midwestern states.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News