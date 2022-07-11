City Council OKs $1.5 million in stimulus money for Lincoln Airport

The Lincoln Airport will soon have $3 million to help it recruit additional airlines and/or flight destinations.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved an interlocal agreement with the Lancaster County Board and the Lincoln Airport Authority to provide $1.5 million for the airport to use to provide revenue guarantees to airlines considering starting new service.

The money will come from the city's $46 million share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The County Board last year pledged $1.5 million in aid to the airport from its $62 million share of ARPA funds, but Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at the time said the city would not contribute additional money.

However, Gaylor Baird changed her mind after several City Council members contacted her and said they were interested in having the city match the county's pledge.

The airport saw its service gutted during the coronavirus pandemic, with the complete loss of Delta Air Lines flights to Minneapolis and Atlanta. However, it used a $750,000 federal grant to entice United Airlines to start a daily flight to Houston, with service beginning in September.

"With the recent announcement of Houston service and the resulting utilization of our Small Community Air Service Development grant, we once again find ourselves in a position with very limited resources with which to compete for additional air service," airport Executive Director David Haring said in a statement. "The allocation of ARPA funds and the passage of the interlocal agreement represents the critical path for our recruitment efforts."

The airport is in the midst of a $55 million project to renovate and expand its terminal. In addition to modernizing the terminal and consolidating its security checkpoint, the project also will increase the number of available gates from four to six.

Jennifer Williams, the mayor's chief of staff, said the money will be administered by the County Board and the airport will have until Sept. 30, 2024, to pledge the money to an airline. That's so that all money will be expended by Sept. 30, 2026, giving the city time to reallocate unspent funds and use them before the federal deadline of Dec. 31, 2026.

Williams said the money provided to the airport "will be a great interim bridge" for incentive money until a potential change in state law. Currently, Nebraska's constitution prohibits airports from using any public money, whether it be from the state, county or city, as a revenue guarantee for airlines.

However, the Legislature voted this spring to allow a statewide vote on a constitutional amendment that would give Lincoln and other communities authority to use public money to provide a minimum revenue guarantee agreement as a tool to attract additional commercial airline passenger service.