City Council approves blight designation for Bishop Heights shopping center

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a blight designation for the Bishop Heights shopping center, moving the nearly empty center a step closer to redevelopment.

The designation of the property at 27th Street and Nebraska 2 opens the door to using tax-increment financing as part of a formal redevelopment plan for the site. Tax-increment financing, or TIF, allows developers to use future property taxes generated by projects to pay for certain upfront costs.

RED Development, the company that owns SouthPointe Pavilions, is partnering with Lincoln-based White Holdings and EPC Real Estate Group to redevelop the center.

They have not submitted their plans to the city yet but have shown them to neighbors. They include demolishing the strip mall owned by RED, the former home of Shopko and other businesses, as well as the former U.S. Bank building owned by White Holdings.

Dan Marvin, the city’s urban development director, told the council Monday that developers hope to build apartments, possibly some smaller restaurants and shops and an office building.

The plans to build luxury apartments would help fulfill the city's comprehensive plan goals of making 25% of new homes within the current city limits.

He said the city contracted with a company to do a blight study of the site in 2019 and officials updated the study to note there’s been no physical improvements since then and, if anything, it’s deteriorated further.

Marvin said the shopping center once held Treasure City, a discount store, which was ultimately replaced by Shopko. When Shopko declared bankruptcy in 2019, the shopping area began to go downhill because it no longer had an anchor store.

Neighbors expressed concerns about traffic, but the redevelopment project may actually reduce traffic, he said.

Kent Seacrest, who is representing developers, said when the South Beltway opens it could cut truck traffic along Nebraska 2 by one-third to one-half, which could reduce traffic snarls along South 27th Street near the shopping mall by increasing the green-light time.

Existing businesses Wells Fargo and Arby's, which own their buildings, plan to remain, and Arby's has expressed interest in renovating its restaurant.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission unanimously approved the blight study before it came before the council. The next step will be a redevelopment plan, which will come before the council in the coming months.

