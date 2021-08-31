City announces $12 million in competitive grants to help train workers hit hard by the pandemic

City officials Tuesday announced that $12 million in competitive grant funding is now available for job training programs to help workers hard-hit by the pandemic.

The money is part of $106 million in federal relief from the American Rescue Plan that came to the city and Lancaster County, which jointly came up with a plan to use the money, including $12 million earmarked for job training programs.

As of June, employment rates for low-wage workers in Lancaster County were 11.7% lower compared with pre-pandemic levels in early 2020, said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

“These folks are in the most need of new skills to prepare them to compete in the job market and fulfill the needs of employers big and small and take care of themselves and their families,” she said.

To address the problem, the city will use $12 million for a competitive grant program for higher education institutions, public-private partnerships and nonprofits offering programs to help with workforce development.

The money will be used to “help workers impacted by the pandemic gain new skills, find new opportunities, and help our city grow,” Gaylor Baird said.