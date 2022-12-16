Cintani, head of Lincoln's Mapes Industries, dies

William Cintani, who led Lincoln’s Mapes Industries since 1986, has died.

Cintani died Dec. 10 at the age of 70. A cause of death was not given.

Cintani, who grew up in Pennsylvania and went to college there, started working at Mapes in 1978. In 1986, he took over as owner and president/CEO of the company that makes canopies, aluminum walkway covers and other products.

In addition to his work at Mapes, Cintani held several other roles with other companies and community groups.

He has been a member of Nelnet’s board of directors since 2012 and also served on the boards of Assurity and Hampton Enterprises.

Nonprofit boards he served on included the Lincoln Community Foundation, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Bryan Health.

“Bill was an incredible mentor to me personally as well as to Nelnet over the last 25 years,” Nelnet Executive Chairman Mike Dunlap said in a news release, “His pragmatic, straight-forward counsel played a significant role in Nelnet’s success, and his advice, wit and dry sense of humor will be dearly missed.”

In a post on social media, the Lincoln Chamber said the city “lost a gifted business leader.”

“Our team extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Bill.”

Cintani is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three sons, Brian, David and Michael; a daughter, Laura Frantz; and five grandchildren.