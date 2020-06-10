Cindy Lange-Kubick: Showing love for Lincoln's black-owned businesses

That list included hair salons and barber shops, art collectives and a cigar shop, a clothing store, a magazine and restaurants big and small.

People posted more options. One wrote: “How is it that I’ve never heard of most of these?”

She got some pushback, said Mulligan, who is white. People wondering why she was only supporting black-owned businesses.

She pointed out she was a fan of all small businesses. She lost a few followers.

“That’s OK,” she said. Now is the time to stand up and show support.

“It’s like, 'Hello, People … this is a good thing.'”

Mulligan didn’t know where her list originated, but as that list and others spread, people gave love to Flydogz and Stur 22, Mary Ellen’s Food for the Soul and Tiru Ethiopian, and not only for the food, but for the owners, too.

And Alexis Mayse was glad to see it. She started the list Mulligan had shared, taking suggestions and using Adobe to pretty it up.

“I went to the protest Sunday night and thought, 'What else can I do for my community?'”