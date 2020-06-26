You are the owner of this article.
Chuck E. Cheese makes it official that Lincoln location closing permanently
It's official: Lincoln's Chuck E. Cheese will not be reopening.

The location at 221 N. 66th St. is one of 45 nationwide for which the pizza chain is seeking permission from the bankruptcy court to reject leases. Eleven of the locations, including the one in Lincoln, had already shut their doors.

Signs were removed from the Lincoln location earlier this month, and people reported on social media that they had seen workers taking game machines out of the building and loading them onto trucks.

After closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the location did takeout for a time, but it has been temporarily closed altogether since May.

The phone message at the Lincoln location earlier this week said the restaurant was temporarily closed, and it was still listed on the Chuck E. Cheese website.

Chuck E. Cheese's parent company, CEC Entertainment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday morning and said it intends to keep operating. Many of its restaurants have now reopened, including the one in Omaha.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

