Chuck E. Cheese makes it official that Lincoln location closing permanently

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's official: Lincoln's Chuck E. Cheese will not be reopening.

The location at 221 N. 66th St. is one of 45 nationwide for which the pizza chain is seeking permission from the bankruptcy court to reject leases. Eleven of the locations, including the one in Lincoln, had already shut their doors.

Signs were removed from the Lincoln location earlier this month, and people reported on social media that they had seen workers taking game machines out of the building and loading them onto trucks.

After closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the location did takeout for a time, but it has been temporarily closed altogether since May.

The phone message at the Lincoln location earlier this week said the restaurant was temporarily closed, and it was still listed on the Chuck E. Cheese website.

Chuck E. Cheese's parent company, CEC Entertainment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday morning and said it intends to keep operating. Many of its restaurants have now reopened, including the one in Omaha.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.