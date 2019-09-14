Jeff Howard usually pays around $3,500 a month in duties for the Tibetan singing bowls, bells, chimes and other products he imports for his Lancaster County business, Silver Sky Imports.
This month, however, he got a bit of a shock: the bill was $11,000.
The reason: new 15% tariffs on more than $100 billion in Chinese goods that went into effect Sept. 1.
"I think people just don't understand the impact of that," said Howard, who has been selling his products since 2001.
The effects of Chinese tariffs on agriculture have been well documented, with the Nebraska Farm Bureau reporting this month that the state's farmers could lose as much as $1 billion in revenue this year, after losing nearly that much a year ago.
But tariffs levied by the U.S. on products from China are likely having an even bigger effect on other industries in the state.
According to data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Nebraska could take a $462 million economic hit, which amounts to about 6.5% of its gross domestic product.
Retail businesses have been among the hardest hit, especially this year.
Ron Romero, who owns Schaefer's, said he had to raise prices 5-8% earlier this year because of tariff-related increases passed along by appliance manufacturers.
He also expects a hit from the latest round of tariffs, which includes TVs.
Romero said in the end, it's the consumers who suffer because the tariff costs are not paid by China but instead by suppliers and the end retailers, who eventually pass along most or all of the cost.
"We like to call it a tax, because that's what it really is," he said.
A study released this month by the National Foundation for American Policy estimated that tariffs already in effect are costing the average U.S. household more than $2,000 a year, a number that could jump to more than $3,600 if all tariffs threatened by the Trump administration go into effect.
Construction is another industry where tariffs have hit hard.
Companies have been dealing for months and even years with rising prices on building materials such as timber and steel thanks to tariffs and other economic factors, but the increases go beyond just those products.
Chris Brester, president of Brester Construction, said the company has been seeing increases on everything from cabinets to flooring to dishwashers.
Some suppliers, Brester said, are doing across-the-board increases to account for tariffs, while others are raising prices on a case-by-case basis.
Either way, the costs are adding up for the Lincoln construction firm.
"The reality is, on an overall project, I would guess it affects us 10-15% on the products that are tariffed," Brester said.
Larger companies in some cases are asking their suppliers to simply eat the cost of increased tariffs.
For example, Target’s chief merchandising officer Mark Tritton recently sent a memo to hundreds of national brand vendors who import goods from China, making clear that the retail chain “will not accept any new cost increases” related to the levies that went into effect on Sept. 1.
“Our expectation is that you will develop the appropriate contingency plans so that we don’t have to pass price increases along to our guests,” he wrote, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
Another strategy is to stock up on inventory.
“Retailers are still trying to minimize the impact of the trade war on consumers by bringing in as much merchandise as they can before each new round of tariffs takes effect and drives up prices," Jonathan Gold, a vice president at the National Retail Foundation, said in a news release Tuesday.
According to the group, retail imports hit their highest level of the year in July and August, in advance of the September tariff increase, and are forecast to be even higher in November in advance of an additional round of tariff increases on Chinese goods set to take effect Dec. 15.
Howard, for his part, tried that strategy, even borrowing money so he could stock up on inventory and hope to ride out the tariffs.
But with no end in sight to the U.S-China trade fight, he said he's going to be forced to raise prices.
"I don't have any other option," Howard said. "It's either that or not take a salary."