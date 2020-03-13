Child is Nebraska's 14th confirmed case of coronavirus; state of emergency declared

Nebraska has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus involving a child.

The Douglas County Health Department said Friday afternoon that the child — the state's 14th confirmed case — is a family member of an Omaha woman in her 40s who tested positive after traveling to California and Nevada.

Five other family members tested positive earlier this week. All are in self-quarantine.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday declared a state of emergency surrounding the coronavirus in Nebraska, a declaration allowing provisions of state law to be suspended to aid in the state's response, such as hauling requirements for truckers delivering food products to grocery stores.

The state has not moved to close schools statewide or ban large public gatherings.

Earlier Friday, health officials in Omaha confirmed two additional travel-related coronavirus cases — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s.

The man is an employee of Mutual of Omaha, which closed down its headquarters building Friday. Company spokesman Jim Nolan said the employee began feeling sick Thursday and sought medical attention.

"It's our understanding this morning that this individual tested positive for coronavirus," Nolan said.