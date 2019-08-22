If the letter of the law is all that matters, then it appears the approval of a proposed poultry operation in southwest Lancaster County was appropriate.
The operation would be on land zoned for agriculture and it meets the only county requirement for getting a special permit -- an opinion from the state Department of Environment and Energy on whether it needs a pollution permit.
That's largely why the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department recommended approval and the Planning Commission and County Board both voted in favor of allowing the proposed 190,000-chicken operation on a 75-acre farm at 13350 W. Wittstruck Road.
However, neighbors who appealed the County Board's ruling in Lancaster County District Court argue that the officials who voted for the approval did not give enough weight to the spirit of the law, which requires them to consider factors such as potential negative effects on the health and welfare of the surrounding neighbors, the character of the area and possible devaluation of their property.
Both sides laid out their arguments in testimony during a two-day bench trial this week in front of Judge Jodi Nelson.
Randy Essink, who wants to raise chickens for the Costco plant in Fremont that's scheduled to open next month, said he spent two years looking for property in Gage, Lancaster, Saline, Saunders and Seward counties that would meet Costco's requirements, which included having a large-enough piece of land and being able to build the barns so they are at least a quarter-mile away from any homes and at least 400 feet from a public road.
He said the property on Wittstruck Road was the first one he found that met those requirements.
While the property has been used as a farm and is zoned agricultural, neighbors argue that the character of the area has changed and is now more residential.
Janis Howlett, one of the people appealing the decision who lives just more than one-half mile from Essink's property, said that when she and her husband moved to the area in the early 1970s, there were only seven houses. Now there are at least 70.
Howlett said she doesn't think County Board members took "other things" into consideration when they approved the operation last September. Those other things include the level of neighborhood opposition, the potential negative effects on property values and potential pollution, she said.
Another argument made by Gregory Barton, an attorney representing Howlett and Jane Egan, was that Essink's lack of experience in livestock production should be taken into account.
The 44-year-old Essink said he has never worked with poultry and his only livestock experience came when he was 16 years old.
Walt Shafer, chief operating officer of Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company running the poultry operations for the Costco plant, said lack of experience is not an issue.
Most Nebraskans do not have experience raising poultry, Shafer said, and it is not necessary.
The poultry barns are state of the art and most of the operations are run by computers, with humans needed only to check the barns a couple of times a day, Shafer said.
He also said that a Lincoln Premium Poultry field technician will visit all of the growing operations at least once a week to ensure they are operating as they are supposed to.
"Our specifications and standards are the best in the poultry industry today," Shafer said.
Essink's attorneys, Stephen Mossman and Joseph Wilkins, argued that the only issue is appropriate land use, and that Howlett and Egan were asking the court to apply possible future regulations to Essink's proposed operation, rather than evaluating it based on current law.
A working group has been meeting for several months in an attempt to come up with suggestions for changes to the county zoning code to better address applications for large animal feeding operations. Though it made some preliminary recommendations earlier this summer, it has not given a final report to the County Board.
Egan said that she believes the current county zoning regulations are inadequate to regulate Essink's operation and similar ones.
"I think they (the County Board) approved it before they had appropriate regulations," she said.
After hearing more than five hours of testimony over two days, Nelson took the case under advisement. She did not give a time frame for when she expects to rule on the appeal.
Her decision could have far-reaching effects, as another Costco poultry operation, which would be twice as large as Essink's, has been proposed in the northwest part of the county. A public hearing before the Planning Commission on that proposal is scheduled for Sept. 4.