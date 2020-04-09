CHI Health says it's having no issue getting PPE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unlike many other hospitals, including some locally, CHI Health is not having any trouble getting the personal protective equipment it needs for its healthcare workers.

"Our ability to access supplies has not been a problem for us," said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CHI Health's CEO.

Robertson spoke to media members Thursday via Zoom to discuss how the hospital system is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

CHI Health, which includes St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart hospitals in Lincoln, is part of CommonSpirit Health, the largest Catholic hospital chain in the U.S., with more than 140 hospitals in 20 states.

Robertson said that size gives it leverage in the supply chain and allows it to buy in larger quantities than smaller hospitals.

He did say, however, that CHI Health is experiencing some shortages of supplies to test for COVID-19, including nasal swabs and reagents needed to process the tests.

Last month, CHI Health developed the capability to process tests in-house at its central lab. Despite the ability to process nearly 300 test samples a day, Robertson said the most it has done so far in one day is about 150. CHI Health as of Thursday morning had registered 123 positive tests out of nearly 1,300 performed.