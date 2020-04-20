You are the owner of this article.
CHI Health offering groceries, take-and-bake food service for staff
CHI Health offering groceries, take-and-bake food service for staff

CHI Health St. Elizabeth

CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

CHI Health said Monday that it has launched a virtual grocery store and meal service for its staff.

Through an online portal, CHI Health employees can shop for basic household essentials including milk, eggs, bread, meat and more. They also can order take-and-bake entrees and meal kits.

CHI Health’s food and nutrition teams at various hospital campuses came up with the concept, which launched at CHI Creighton University Bergan Mercy last week and began Monday at CHI St. Elizabeth and other hospitals in Kearney, Grand Island, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Employees can place orders by 5 p.m. and pick them up by 6:30 a.m. the following day. Curbside pickup is available upon request or employees can pick up orders in their hospital kitchens. Food purchases can be deducted from an employee’s pay.

Terri Hill, division director of nutrition and patient food services for CHI Health, said it's the first such program she's aware of at a hospital in the Midwest.

“We get to pay back to the employees that are working enormous hours, taking care of patients, not able to go shopping or to local restaurants," she said in a news release. "This way we can use our kitchen space to provide them wholesome, healthy foods that taste good and are convenient.”

