CHI Health names new CEO for Nebraska, Iowa hospitals

CHI Health has announced a new chief executive for its Nebraska and Iowa hospitals.
The health system said Thursday that E.J. Kuiper started Monday as the new CEO of CHI Health, which includes St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart hospitals in Lincoln. Kuiper also will serve as president of CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division, which covers 28 hospitals and other health facilities and practices in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota.
Kuiper most recently served as president and CEO at Hospital Sisters Health System Illinois -- a nine-hospital division totaling more than 1,150 beds. He received his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the Academy for Physical Therapy in the Netherlands; a master’s degree in health science, health services administration from Florida Gulf Coast University; and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from St. Augustine University.
Kuiper said in a news release that one of his focuses will be the more than 16,000 employees that will be under his supervision.
“I believe that as a health care system, our most precious asset is our people,” he said. “Without a highly engaged workforce, our hospitals, our clinics, our office buildings are just real estate.”
Kuiper said that the the biggest challenge presented by the coronavirus pandemic has been the "significant strain" put on health care workers.
“Whether directly at the bedside or a few steps away supporting caregivers behind the scenes, everyone has felt the impact of the pandemic," he said. "Turnover in health care across the nation is too high, engagement levels are too low and too many of us feel burned out. Working on workforce wellness at CHI Health will be my focus going forward.”
Kuiper succeeds Dr. Cliff Robertson, who left at the end of June to become president and CEO of St. Francis Health System in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jeanette Wojtalewicz, a former St. Elizabeth executive who serves as CHI Health’s chief financial officer, had served as interim CEO since Robertson's departure.
