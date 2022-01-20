CHI Health names new CEO for Nebraska, Iowa hospitals

CHI Health has announced a new chief executive for its Nebraska and Iowa hospitals.

The health system said Thursday that E.J. Kuiper started Monday as the new CEO of CHI Health, which includes St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart hospitals in Lincoln. Kuiper also will serve as president of CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division, which covers 28 hospitals and other health facilities and practices in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Kuiper most recently served as president and CEO at Hospital Sisters Health System Illinois -- a nine-hospital division totaling more than 1,150 beds. He received his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the Academy for Physical Therapy in the Netherlands; a master’s degree in health science, health services administration from Florida Gulf Coast University; and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from St. Augustine University.

Kuiper said in a news release that one of his focuses will be the more than 16,000 employees that will be under his supervision.

“I believe that as a health care system, our most precious asset is our people,” he said. “Without a highly engaged workforce, our hospitals, our clinics, our office buildings are just real estate.”