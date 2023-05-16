CHI Health St. Elizabeth on Tuesday announced a new partnership to enhance its cancer care in Lincoln.

The hospital said it will partner with Cancer Partners of Nebraska and use the company's physicians to care for patients at St. Elizabeth's existing radiation oncology program and in its Multidisciplinary Breast Clinic.

“We share the common goal of giving patients in Lincoln and surrounding communities access to care that’s centered around them using the latest technology and the highest standards of care," Rick Thompson, interim president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth. "Together, we are committed to the best quality outcomes.”

Cancer Partners of Nebraska, formerly known as Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center, is Bryan Health's partner in its $45 million April Sampson Cancer Center that's under construction at 40th Street and Rokeby Road. The company also earlier this month announced that it's partnering with Kearney Regional Medical Center on a outpatient cancer center in that city.

