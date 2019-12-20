Chase opens its first-ever Nebraska branch in downtown Lincoln

Chase opened its first Nebraska branch this week in downtown Lincoln.

The new branch next to Lululemon in the former Post & Nickel space at 14th and P streets opened Tuesday. The company is planning an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in early January.

The branch is full-service and offers traditional banking services, business banking and services for more complex needs, like consumer lending and advice. It's open 9 a.m.-6 p.m Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When it announced plans for the branch earlier this year, Chase said it chose the location because of its proximity to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The branch employs 10 people.

“I am thrilled and proud to open our first branch in Lincoln as we bring new jobs to Nebraska,” said Kiley Sidman, Chase’s new market director for banking in the region. “Our team is deeply committed to delivering exceptional service, and we’re looking forward to forging strong relationships with our clients and the Lincoln business community with our world-class resources.”

Despite having not previously had branches in Nebraska, Chase said it already serves 285,000 consumer customers and 13,000 businesses in the state through its various products, including credit cards and loans.

With the Lincoln branch now open, Chase will turn its attention to Omaha, where it is planning to open eight branches by 2022.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.