Charter raises pay, pledges no layoffs for at least 60 days
Charter Communications is raising pay and has committed to not furlough or lay off any employees for at least 60 days.

Charter Communications this week announced a number of steps it's taking to help its workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which provides its Spectrum internet, TV and phone services to Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska, has pledged to not lay off or furlough any employees for the next 60 days.

It also is providing permanent pay raises, including an immediate increase of $1.50 an hour for front-line field and customer operations employees. Charter has committed to raising its minimum employee wage from $15 an hour to $20 an hour over the next two years.

Other benefits enhancements include three additional weeks of flex time leave for people affected by COVID-19, which is on top of any paid administrative leave due to workers exposed to the virus, and waiving employee costs for diagnostic testing services and telehealth visits for 90 days.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

