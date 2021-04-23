Champions Fun Center in Lincoln is closed permanently

Champions Fun Center has announced it will close permanently, but the building apparently already has a new tenant.
The entertainment complex at 1555 Yolande Ave. that offered miniature golf, go-karts, bowling, an arcade and other activities, closed in November because of the coronavirus pandemic and had said on its Facebook page that it planned to reopen this spring.
But last week, the business posted on its page that it was closing permanently.
"COVID-19 and 2020 have been rough on us all, including Champions Fun Center," the post reads. "It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to close. Thanks for your support over the last 20 years."
In addition to restrictions on activities due to COVID-19, Champions also faced more competition over the past couple of years. Last spring, a dinosaur-themed indoor miniature golf business opened three blocks away, and Sun Valley Lanes last year unveiled a $4 million expansion that added miniature golf, laser tag and volleyball to the bowling alley in west Lincoln.
The Champions building will apparently find new life as youth basketball and fitness gym.
VRLY Storm Basketball posted Thursday on its Facebook page that it has taken over the building and is turning it into a a facility called Club LNK, which it describes as "a membership-based gym where youth can come be active, hang out with friends, and have a facility that is focused on solutions for kids."
PhotoFiles: A roller coaster and thrill rides at Capitol Beach
The Bug
Burlington Beach
Roller Coaster
Queen of the Blue
Out on the lake
Relaxing at the pool
Beauty Contest
Preparation for the summer season
Train Wreck
Along for the ride
Memories
A new beginning
Tearing down the gate
Cooling off by the pool
Modern Day Capitol Beach
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.