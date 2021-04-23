Champions Fun Center in Lincoln is closed permanently

Champions Fun Center has announced it will close permanently, but the building apparently already has a new tenant.

The entertainment complex at 1555 Yolande Ave. that offered miniature golf, go-karts, bowling, an arcade and other activities, closed in November because of the coronavirus pandemic and had said on its Facebook page that it planned to reopen this spring.

But last week, the business posted on its page that it was closing permanently.

"COVID-19 and 2020 have been rough on us all, including Champions Fun Center," the post reads. "It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to close. Thanks for your support over the last 20 years."

In addition to restrictions on activities due to COVID-19, Champions also faced more competition over the past couple of years. Last spring, a dinosaur-themed indoor miniature golf business opened three blocks away, and Sun Valley Lanes last year unveiled a $4 million expansion that added miniature golf, laser tag and volleyball to the bowling alley in west Lincoln.

The Champions building will apparently find new life as youth basketball and fitness gym.