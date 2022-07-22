Chamber leaders embark on planning for Lincoln's 'next big leap'

Twenty years ago, Lincoln embarked on an economic planning process that eventually led to the formation of the 2015 Vision group and produced huge projects such as Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Now, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and partners in both the public and private sectors are embarking on a new strategic planning process to plan out the next 15-20 years of what local economic development should look like.

The chamber has hired Broad Ripple Strategies, a consulting firm that has worked on strategic plans for more than 50 cities in 26 states and one Canadian province.

Alex Pearlstein, a principal with Broad Ripple Strategies, laid out the plan Friday morning to attendees at the chamber’s annual Economic Development Breakfast at the Cornhusker Marriott.

“Economic development has never been more critical than it is now,” Pearlstein told the crowd, highlighting major recent structural changes in the economy such as an increase in remote work.

One advantage Lincoln has, he said, is that it is moving into this next phase of strategic planning from a position of strength, with a vibrant economy, low unemployment and a wealth of successful, growing employers.

But communities can’t stand pat on current successes, Pearlstein said, and must plan for what comes next.

To that end, his firm will spend the next seven months engaging with people in the community to answer questions such as how Lincoln can capture the full potential of its assets, compete in a challenging talent market and be recognized nationally as a place people and companies want to be.

The planning process will have four phases starting with stakeholder engagement, followed by a community assessment, creation of an economic vitality strategy and then guidelines for implementation.

Pearlstein said the goals of the strategic planning process are to take Lincoln out of its comfort zone, establish priorities to take the “next big leap” and align partners behind a community mission.

Marc LeBaron, CEO of Lincoln Industries and chairman of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development’s Board of Directors, said he “firmly believes this is the right time and the right process for our community.”

The stakeholder engagement part of the process has already begun, with Broad Ripple and the Chamber partnering to offer a survey open to anyone in Lincoln. The survey asks questions about what people see as Lincoln’s main challenges, opportunities and priorities in the coming years.

The survey is available at: surveymonkey.com/r/lincolnvitalitysurvey.

“You as the community have a critical role to play,” Pearlstein said, before he challenged attendees to break the record for responses to one of Broad Ripple’s community surveys, which currently stands at 6,500.