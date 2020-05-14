You are the owner of this article.
Chamber launches website to help Lincoln businesses buy protective gear locally
Personal protective equipment

Lincoln has prioritized securing masks and gloves for all of its first responders and local health care providers as the health department lacks access to enough personal protective equipment for everyone in those groups.

 Peter Salter

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce officials launched a new website to help businesses seeking protective gear and equipment find local suppliers during the pandemic. 

LNKppe.com lists area businesses making or sourcing personal protective equipment like face masks, gowns, face shields or hand sanitizer, Chamber President Wendy Birdsall said. 

"We are encouraging those with PPE needs to look no further than their neighborhood business to help support those in need," Birdsall said Thursday afternoon at a news conference on Lincoln's pandemic response. 

Businesses making protective equipment should apply to have their products listed on the site if they aren't already, Birdsall said. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the long-term efforts businesses undertake to protect their employees and customers from the coronavirus will help strengthen the city's economic rebound. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

