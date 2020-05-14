Chamber launches website to help Lincoln businesses buy protective gear locally

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce officials launched a new website to help businesses seeking protective gear and equipment find local suppliers during the pandemic.

LNKppe.com lists area businesses making or sourcing personal protective equipment like face masks, gowns, face shields or hand sanitizer, Chamber President Wendy Birdsall said.

"We are encouraging those with PPE needs to look no further than their neighborhood business to help support those in need," Birdsall said Thursday afternoon at a news conference on Lincoln's pandemic response.

Businesses making protective equipment should apply to have their products listed on the site if they aren't already, Birdsall said.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the long-term efforts businesses undertake to protect their employees and customers from the coronavirus will help strengthen the city's economic rebound.

