Chamber celebrates 150th anniversary at annual luncheon

Wednesday was a historic day for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber's annual luncheon, attended by more than 700 people at The Cornhusker Marriott, marked the organization's 150th anniversary.

Chamber President Wendy Birdsall listed some of the group's accomplishments throughout its history, including playing a role in bringing the railroad to Lincoln and helping to pay for construction of Pinewood Bowl.

Keynote speaker Margaret Hoover also noted how the day was historic in another way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoover, who is the great-granddaughter of former President Herbert Hoover and host of the PBS show "Firing Line," said that when she first got the invitation to speak at the event, she had no idea how significant the date would be.

It turned out to be two days after a disastrous Iowa Democratic Caucus, a day after a contentious State of the Union speech and the same day that President Donald Trump was acquitted of impeachment charges.

Hoover, whose great-grandfather was born in Iowa, said she fears this year's caucus disaster could diminish the state's role as the early election barometer going forward.