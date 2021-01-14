 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chain with 2 stores in Lincoln declares bankruptcy, likely to go out of business
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Chain with 2 stores in Lincoln declares bankruptcy, likely to go out of business

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks, which has two stores in Lincoln, has declared bankruptcy and said it may close all its stores.

Christopher & Banks is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy, and it may be going out of business.

The women's apparel chain said Thursday it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Christopher & Banks said it has launched a store closing and liquidation process as it is in active discussion with potential buyers and expects to close a large portion, if not all, of its stores.

However, later in the day it sent out a news release saying closing sales had begun at all its locations nationwide.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher & Banks has two stores in Lincoln, one at both Gateway Mall and SouthPointe Pavilions. It has 12 additional stores in Nebraska.

New store caters to Lincoln's liquor needs, whatever they may be

The retailer joins a long list of national and regional chains, including Younkers, Shopko, Toys 'R' Us, Jos A. Bank, Catherine's, Justice, Lane Bryant, Gordmans, Pier 1 and Forever 21, that have closed up shop in Lincoln over the past two or three years.

Gary Michaels moving to smaller space in Village Gardens
Westlake to buy Lincoln Q.P. Ace stores

LINCOLN STORES THAT HAVE CLOSED OR ARE SLATED TO CLOSE

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News