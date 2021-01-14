Chain with 2 stores in Lincoln declares bankruptcy, likely to go out of business

Christopher & Banks is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy, and it may be going out of business.

The women's apparel chain said Thursday it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Christopher & Banks said it has launched a store closing and liquidation process as it is in active discussion with potential buyers and expects to close a large portion, if not all, of its stores.

However, later in the day it sent out a news release saying closing sales had begun at all its locations nationwide.

Christopher & Banks has two stores in Lincoln, one at both Gateway Mall and SouthPointe Pavilions. It has 12 additional stores in Nebraska.

The retailer joins a long list of national and regional chains, including Younkers, Shopko, Toys 'R' Us, Jos A. Bank, Catherine's, Justice, Lane Bryant, Gordmans, Pier 1 and Forever 21, that have closed up shop in Lincoln over the past two or three years.

