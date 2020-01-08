Census still needs to hire thousands of workers in Nebraska

If you're looking for a temporary job that pays fairly well, the U.S. Census Bureau is looking for you.
The agency said Wednesday that it still has 3,500 jobs to fill in the Lincoln office over the next 60 days.
Those jobs range from census takers to office personnel and pay anywhere from $19.50-$21.50 an hour. Jobs that require travel also offer mileage reimbursement.
Most of the jobs will start paid training in March, with work to be done sometime between April and July.
In October, when the Nebraska Area Census Office opened in Lincoln, officials said they planned to hire about 17,000 people statewide to help with the once-a-decade process that attempts to count every person living in the U.S.
At the time, Dennis Johnson, the deputy director for the Census' Denver region, acknowledged that filling all those jobs could be tough because of the Nebraska's low unemployment rate.
As of November, the most recent numbers available, Nebraska's unemployment rate was 3.1%, while the rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area was 2.6%.
Those are both below the national rate of 3.5%, which the Census Bureau said last month was hampering its efforts to fill half a million jobs nationwide.
The agency Tuesday released a map showing county-by-county progress on its hiring goals.
Fewer than 10 counties in the state have reached their hiring goal, and fewer than 20 are even at 80%.
Lancaster County has filled 55% of its census jobs, which is better than either Douglas or Sarpy counties, but because the census office is based in Lincoln, it means there are still thousands of jobs to fill.
Among larger counties, only Hall County has reached its hiring goal.
The county that has filled the fewest jobs percentage-wise is Cherry County, at 21%. Other counties that still have at least 70% of openings to fill include Dodge and Saline counties.
To learn more about available jobs and how to apply, go to: Census.gov.
