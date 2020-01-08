Census still needs to hire thousands of workers in Nebraska

If you're looking for a temporary job that pays fairly well, the U.S. Census Bureau is looking for you.

The agency said Wednesday that it still has 3,500 jobs to fill in the Lincoln office over the next 60 days.

Those jobs range from census takers to office personnel and pay anywhere from $19.50-$21.50 an hour. Jobs that require travel also offer mileage reimbursement.

Most of the jobs will start paid training in March, with work to be done sometime between April and July.

In October, when the Nebraska Area Census Office opened in Lincoln, officials said they planned to hire about 17,000 people statewide to help with the once-a-decade process that attempts to count every person living in the U.S.

At the time, Dennis Johnson, the deputy director for the Census' Denver region, acknowledged that filling all those jobs could be tough because of the Nebraska's low unemployment rate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of November, the most recent numbers available, Nebraska's unemployment rate was 3.1%, while the rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area was 2.6%.

Those are both below the national rate of 3.5%, which the Census Bureau said last month was hampering its efforts to fill half a million jobs nationwide.