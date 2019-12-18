Census: Lincoln among top areas for seniors in workforce

Nearly one out of four people of retirement age is still in the workforce in the Lincoln area, which is among the highest rates in the country.

According to census data released Thursday morning, 23% of people age 65 or older in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area are working, which ranks sixth among the 200 largest metro areas in the U.S. and third among metros ranked 101st to 200th in size.

Lincoln also has the lowest senior unemployment rate of any metro area in the country, at 0.9%.

The state as a whole had similar numbers, coming in second among states with a 33% labor participation rate among those ages 65-74, behind only South Dakota. Counting only those 75 and older, Nebraska leads the nation with a 7.9% participation rate. The state also had the lowest unemployment rate among those 75 and older, at 1.4%.

Both the state and Lincoln metro area labor force participation rates are much higher than the U.S. rate, which is 17.7%.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Omaha ranked highly as well, coming in 14th among the largest metro areas for labor force participation and seventh for unemployment rate.