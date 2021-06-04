 Skip to main content
Catholic Diocese seeks to sell swath of land in southwest Lincoln
  • Updated
Lincoln City Church, 11/4

The Lincoln Diocese is considering selling land near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard that is directly north of Lincoln City Church.

 Journal Star file photo

The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln has decided to explore selling land it owns on the southwest edge of the city.

The diocese is taking sealed bids for nearly 75.5 acres it owns near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard. The deadline for bids is 5 p.m. on June 11.

The land was purchased in 2000 as a potential site for a future parish or school, said Tracy Lockwood, the organization's chief financial officer.

According to county real estate records, the diocese paid $800,000 at the time. The land, which is zoned for agricultural uses, is valued at less than $300,000 by the Lancaster County Assessor's Office.

The land is bordered by Wilderness Park on the east, Pioneers Boulevard on the north, U.S. 77 on the west and Lincoln City Church on the south.

Lockwood said the diocese recently "received some interest in the land" and decided to look into whether selling it would fit into its plans.

"We don't think that's probably going to be our next parish or school site based on the research we've done," she said.

The diocese is using a formal bid process to ensure it gets the best possible price, Lockwood said. She said it had an appraisal done so it knows what the minimum market price should be.

Whether the land ultimately does get sold "will depend on whether there's clearly a best bid or not," she said.

Catholic land sale

The Lincoln Diocese buys land and property periodically but it doesn't often sell locations.

Lockwood said she's been with the diocese for five years and this is the first time she's aware of property being put up for sale.

County real estate records show that the diocese sold nearly 16 acres near 84th Street and Rokeby Road to a developer in 2014 for more than $2.4 million, and that was its largest land sale in records available since 1987.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

