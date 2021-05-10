'Catalyst project': Proponents sing the praises of redevelopment plan for Pershing block in Lincoln

Proponents acknowledged that the council’s approval next week is one of several big hurdles the project must clear.

One of the biggest will be passing a bond issue to pay for the new library, though city officials and the developer say the rest of the project would move forward without it.

Omaha-based White Lotus Development, which was chosen last year over four other developers, is proposing approximately 300,000 square feet of development on the block, including 100 affordable housing units, small retail uses, a wellness center, a child care center, underground parking and a community green space.

Former councilman Carl Eskridge, who was on a committee that reviewed proposals for the block, said there’s been a “for sale” sign on Pershing since the city opened Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2013, and several proposals that came forward several years ago weren’t right, so the city passed on them.

The second round came forward last year, and White Lotus’ proposal was just the kind of "catalyst project" the city had been looking for to bring people into downtown and help grow neighboring projects, Eskridge said.

“When White Lotus made their proposal, that was it,” he said. “That was exactly the kind of thing our community had been looking for for a number of years.”