Casino startup price in Nebraska: $1 million

In May, the Nebraska Legislature approved a framework for casino gambling, and the Racing and Gaming Commission has spent several months coming up with the proposed rules.

The commission will hold a public hearing on the rules on Dec. 17, and assuming it votes to approve them, they will be forwarded to the governor and attorney general for review. Once those two sign off on them, they will go to the Secretary of State's Office for official recognition.

All six licensed horse tracks, in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos.

Plans at the Lincoln Race Course call for a $220 million project that would include more than 1,200 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, several restaurants and other amenities such as a spa.

Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, which is partnering with Ho-Chunk Inc. to build casinos in Lincoln, Omaha and South Sioux City under the WarHorse name, said the rules are very thorough, especially when it comes to security and the background check process.

"I'm very pleased with the way they worked out," McNally said. "The Racing Commission worked efficiently and diligently, and we really appreciate their efforts."