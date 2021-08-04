Carvana coming to Lincoln, Omaha

Carvana, an online auto sales company, has announced plans to expand to Nebraska.

The company is opening a hub in Omaha that will service both the Omaha and Lincoln markets with delivery of cars bought online in as little as one day.

“Providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to Lincoln unlocks a national inventory of great vehicles, at great prices, with great customer service, to our second market in the Husker state,” Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO, said in a news release. “We look forward to serving the Lincoln community with an easy, transparent car buying and selling experience.”

Carvana is an ecommerce website that allows people to buy used cars online without ever visiting a dealership. After purchase, the company delivers the vehicle to the buyer, who has seven days to return it if not satisfied. Carvana also buys cars through its website and will pick up any cars it purchases.

The company said Omaha and Lincoln are its 300th and 301st markets.

