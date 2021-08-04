 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carvana coming to Lincoln, Omaha
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Carvana coming to Lincoln, Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0
carvana

Carvana has announced plans to start offering delivery of used cars in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

 Carvana Facebook page

Carvana, an online auto sales company, has announced plans to expand to Nebraska.

The company is opening a hub in Omaha that will service both the Omaha and Lincoln markets with delivery of cars bought online in as little as one day.

“Providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to Lincoln unlocks a national inventory of great vehicles, at great prices, with great customer service, to our second market in the Husker state,” Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO, said in a news release. “We look forward to serving the Lincoln community with an easy, transparent car buying and selling experience.”

Carvana is an ecommerce website that allows people to buy used cars online without ever visiting a dealership. After purchase, the company delivers the vehicle to the buyer, who has seven days to return it if not satisfied. Carvana also buys cars through its website and will pick up any cars it purchases.

The company said Omaha and Lincoln are its 300th and 301st markets.

Lincoln pharmacy veteran swings for the fences with new venture
Zoetis doing another expansion in Lincoln
Journal Star newsroom, offices to move to Telegraph District

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News